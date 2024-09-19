Manchester United did exactly what they were supposed to do, when they thrashed Barnsley FC 7-0 in midweek League Cup action. That’s exactly what a big, rich club must do to a Championship side. Now they’ll have extra added enthusiasm for when they travel to Crystal Palace on Saturday. This has been a very tricky fixture in recent years for United, especially on the road, so manager Erik ten Hag will take it very seriously.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept 6, 2024, 8pm UK, Selhurst Park

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

United Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Premier League Form Guide, Standing: Man United WLLW 10th 6 pts Crystal Palace 16th, 2 pts, LLDD

Result Probability: Man United 39% Draw 25% Crystal Palace 36%

We predicted, last time out, that Marcus Rashford would start in the EFL Cup (when most others projected he wouldn’t). And we got that right! Let’s see if our next set of bold predictions come to fruition against Crystal Palace…

Man United Starting XI Prediction at Crystal Palace

Andre Onana; Noussair Mazraoui, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Toby Collyer; Kobbie Mainoo, Christian Eriksen; Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho; Marcus Rashford

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

