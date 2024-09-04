Manchester United looked absolutely brutal on Sunday, in a blistering 3-0 loss to arch-rival Liverpool. While there are certainly plenty of scapegoats, to go around, the first finger must be pointed at Casemiro. There is a direct line to him, and those first two goals that were scored. The Brazilian midfielder needs to never suit up in a Red Devils shirt again.

It’s just that plain and simple. But where can he go?

Well, he does have a potential suitor this international break, and it’s Galatasaray, according to ESPN. “The Turkish side are in the market for a midfielder and, according to a source, have included the Brazilian on their shortlist,” reads the ESPN FC article.

While this isn’t in the advanced stages yet, there are still nine days for this to happen. The Turkish transfer window closes in nine days. While yes, United did pay Real Madrid £70m for him, only two summers ago, he needs to be moved on, and now. He was disaster class this past weekend, just like he was last season.

Casemiro showed quality his first season at United, but last term was brutal, as he often got slotted in at center back (due to the injury crisis at the position).

Now United have plenty of options in both central midfield and central defense. They don’t need Casemiro and should take anything that they can get for him. There was reported interest from the Saudi Pro League this summer, but nothing serious materialized. It’s interesting that Casemiro is being linked to the Turkish Super Lig, but it’s not Fenerbahce, the side that is now led by Jose Mourinho.

What an interesting scenario that would be, the former United manager taking on a Red Devils outcast.

Mourinho and Fenerbahce had been linked to Victor Lindelof earlier this summer, but obviously that didn’t happen.

Yes, it’s another rough start to the season at Man United. Currently languishing in 14th place, the Old Trafford outfit is not looking good when it comes to reaching their goal of UEFA Champions League qualification for next season. It would be optimal if they could take at least six points from the next triad of matches, none of which are all two formidable.

They’ll next visit Southampton, then Crystal Palace before hosting Tottenham Hotspur.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

