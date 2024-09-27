Manchester United hosts Tottenham Hotspur in what is the headliner fixture of the next Premier League weekend. Let’s run through the team fitness situation. Once again, the returns of Victor Lindelof (ankle/foot) and Luke Shaw (calf) are delayed. Or their situations are/were much more serious than the club was leading on. The return of Tyrell Malacia (knee) is also once again delayed.

We won’t see any of the trio feature until well into October.

Man United vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick off: Sun. Sept 29, 4:30, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Team News: Tottenham Hotspur Man United

Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Hotspur Man United

Key Players to Watch: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 33% Man United 42% Draw 25%

PL Form, Position: Tottenham DWLLW, 7pts, 10th Man United WLLWD, 7 pts, 11th

Team News for Both Sides

Finally, Leny Yoro (foot) remains out for the long team. So now, we’ll shift over to Spurs. Tottenham Talisman Heung Min-Son faces a late fitness test, as he’s been battling some fatigue lately. Said manager Ange Postecoglu: “He said he felt a bit tired, but I haven’t spoken to him or the medical team yet.” Otherwise, nothing else has really changed.

Wilson Odobert (thigh) and Richarlison (calf/shin/heel) remain out.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories