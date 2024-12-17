Tottenham Hotspur hosts Manchester United on Thursday in the only all-big six matchup of the League Cup’s quarterfinal round. However, there is nothing “big,” at all, about these two teams right now.

They are both sputtering in mid-table, having endured a season that thus far has seen lots of injuries, disappointments and underwhelming performances.

EFL Cup Quarterfinal FYIs

Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur

Kick: Thurs. December 19, 8pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United

Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United

How They Got Here:

Manchester United- Leicester City 5-2 (round of 16), Barnsley 7-0 (third round)

Tottenham Hotspur- Manchester City 2-1 (round of 16), Coventry 2-1 (third round)

Both sides have fared better in the UEFA Europa League, but their standing there isn’t anything much to write home about either. United sit seventh, but in line for qualification to the next round. Tottenham are 9th, and slotted for a position that would require a playoff, in order to advance.

Man United Starting XI Prediction at Tottenham Hotspur

Andre Onana; Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Lucha Martinez; Diogo Dalot, Kobbie Mainoo, Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia; Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes; Rasmus Hojlund

