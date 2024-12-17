As Tottenham Hotspur prepare to host Manchester United for a League Cup clash, it’s worth taking a look at where these two sides are in the Premier League table. While Tottenham are three slots higher than United, they only have one more point.

And when you consider that MUFC already sacked their manager this season, one has to wonder is Ange Postecoglu is starting to feel the heat right now.

EFL Cup Quarterfinal FYIs

Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur

Kick: Thurs. December 19, 8pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

How They Got Here:

Manchester United- Leicester City 5-2 (round of 16), Barnsley 7-0 (third round)

Tottenham Hotspur- Manchester City 2-1 (round of 16), Coventry 2-1 (third round)

The last thing he should have done this season was guarantee a trophy.

Given the team’s 16 years and counting silverware drought, he never should have said that, as it gave the media too much negative material to work with.

Of course win here, and you’re in the EFL Cup semifinals, so then it’s just two more wins to a trophy lift. However, the odds are still very long for them, because even if they win on Thursday, the field in this competition still includes Liverpool and Arsenal.

The manager isn’t totally to blame though of course, Dominic Solanke has pretty much been a bust; especially when you consider his exorbitant transfer fee.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester United

Fraser Forster; Pedro Porro, Archie Gray, Radu Dragusin, Djed Spence; Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr; Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Brennan Johnson; Heung-Min Son

