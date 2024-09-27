The headliner fixture this weekend, at least in England, features two big money yet still underachieving sides. Man United welcome in Tottenham Hotspur for a match that is actually very, as the kids say, “mid.”

Two middling, middle of the table teams, filled with players who are not currently living up to their expectations (i.e. salary and price tag) will do battle at Old Trafford.

Man United vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick off: Sun. Sept 29, 4:30, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 33% Manchester United 42% Draw 25%

PL Form, Position: Tottenham DWLLW, 7pts, 10th Manchester United WLLWD, 7 pts, 11th

As the late Donald Rumsfeld famously said, “you go to war with the army you have, not the army you wish you had. This is the first choice army, at least in our opinions, that Spurs boss Ange Postecoglu has.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Man United

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Dejan Kulusevski, Rodrigo Bentancur, James Maddison, Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke; Heung-Min Son

