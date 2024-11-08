Manchester United still sit on the second page of the Premier League standings, as the November international break approaches, and really that tells you all you need to know about why they’re doing regime change, yet again, at Old Trafford. Welcoming in Leicester City presents a good chance for a victory this weekend.

The fellow travelers in the lower end of the table Foxes have been a side that United have seemed to handle pretty well in recent years.

Manchester United vs Leicester City FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday, November 10, 4pm, Old Trafford

United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction Full Injury Report

Google Result Probability: United win 71%, Draw 17%, Leicester City win 12%

Form Guide: Leicester City LWWLD, Manchester United LDWLD

Standings: Manchester United 13th, 12 pts, Leicester 15th, 10 pts

Even in down seasons, the Red Devils have been able to take care of business against them.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Leicester City

Andre Onana; Diogo Dalot, Matthijs De Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, Noussair Mazraoui; Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho; Rasmus Hojlund

Prediction: Manchester United 2, Leicester City 1

United will do their best to send out one of their club legends with a W.

