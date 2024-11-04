A stalwart in central defense for Liverpool FC, Ibrahima Konate was withdrawn at half time of Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Brighton at the weekend.

However, the arm injury suffered by Konate should not render him unavailable in midweek UCL action versus Bayer Leverkusen, as it’s not a serious injury.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 of 8

Liverpool FC vs Bayer Leverkusen

Kickoff: Tue. Nov. 5, 8pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Liverpool Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

UCL Standing, Form: Liverpool FC 2nd, 9 pts, +5 GD, WWW Bayer Leverkusen 5th, 7 pts, +5 GD, WWD

The Frenchman posted an injury update on Instagram today, saying: “Thanks for all the messages of support. My injury isn’t serious thankfully. I had a scan today and it confirmed there is no break. I’ll be ready for the next game.”

Team News for Both Sides

Konate used his shirt as a makeshift sling on Saturday, in order to deal with the pain that he was in from the collision with fellow center back Virgil van Dijk. While he is fine, Alisson Becker (hamstring), Harvey Elliott (foot), Federico Chiesa (fitness) and Diogo Jota (abdominal) will all remain on the sidelines here.

Shifting gears to Leverkusen, wing-back Nordi Mukiele suffered a thigh injury in the draw with Stuttgart, and likely won’t be back until after the November internationals.

Elsewhere Jeanuel Belocian (ankle), Amine Adli (shin) and Martin Terrier (unspecified) are all expected to be absent for the German powerhouse Leverkusen.

