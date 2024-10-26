Liverpool FC face a very potent road test on Sunday evening when they take on an Arsenal side eager to finally end their league title drought, after coming close the past two seasons. Diogo Jota, Federico Chiesa and Conor Bradley could all be poised to miss out at the Emirates this weekend.

So with that in mind, let’s take a look at what Reds boss Arne Slot had to say about the trio, earlier today.

Regarding the chest/abdominal injury that Jota is dealing with, Slot said: “Diogo definitely not [training ahead of the game].”

On the topic of Chiesa still trying to build up match fitness: “Federico might train with us today or tomorrow.”

On Bradley’s undisclosed, unspecified issue, Slot articulated: “Conor, let’s see if he can be with us [in training] tomorrow.”

Finally, Harvey Elliott (ankle, foot injury) and Alisson (thigh problem) remain out as longer-term injury absentees.

