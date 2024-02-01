Liverpool Team News at Arsenal: Salah, Thiago, Bajcetic, Tsimikas

Jurgen Klopp is not expected to get any more additional fitness boosts between now and Sunday, when his Reds travel to Arsenal for a major crunch clash. However, you just never really know when it comes to the LFC team news, right? Thiago Alcantara (hip), Stefan Bajcetic (calf) and Kostas Tsimikas (collarbone) are all supposedly a few days away from being back available again.

Perhaps at least one member of that trio could make the matchday squad here? We’ll see.

Arsenal vs Liverpool FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Feb 4, 2024, at 4.30 pm, Emirates Stadium, London

Team News: Arsenal Liverpool

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Liverpool

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 42% Draw 26% Liverpool 32%

PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal 3rd, 46 pts WWLLD Liverpool 1st, 51 pts WWWWD

Liverpool FC Team News

It’s always hard to say, as Liverpool do such a good job of keeping their injury information covert; at least for the most part. Mo Salah is still at least a week, maybe two, away from being able to feature again, so he won’t be a part of this top of the table clash.

Elsewhere Ben Doak is out until April while Joel Matip is done for the season.

