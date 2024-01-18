Liverpool Suffer Injury Scare as Mo Salah Limps Off at AFCON

This is absolutely the last thing you want to see if you are, in any way shape or form, connected to Liverpool FC. Mo Salah, captaining Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations, suffered a thigh muscle (in the area of his left hamstring) tonight. Salah had to be subbed off at halftime, during Egypt’s match against Ghana, and he did not return. Early speculation indicates that Mo Salah has potentially suffered a hamstring injury.

That is the bad news. However, there is good news, as the Merseyside club talisman was able to walk off the pitch on his own power.

Mo Salah off for Egypt against Ghana. pic.twitter.com/hdFhyzSVVA — Simon (@bitginger) January 18, 2024

Thus, maybe this injury is not too severe. As you can see from the video above, Salah, 31, sat dejectedly on the turf at Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan while he awaited treatment from the physios.

In 2017, Mo Salah made a high-profile move from AS Roma to Liverpool for what was then a club-record fee. His debut season at Anfield (2017-2018) saw Salah set numerous records, including most goals in a Premier League season (32). He won several awards, including the PFA Players’ Player of the Year.

While this could likely be the final season at Liverpool for Salah, he has maintained his elite form and top notch production. Just like he has the entire time that he has been on Merseyside.

Mo Salah has played the leading role as Liverpool won the UEFA Champions League during the 2018-2019 season, the Premier League in the 2019-2020 season and multiple domestic cup competitions.

