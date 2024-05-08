The Chelsea FC injury list is getting shorter, and with that, the club is now getting more results. The fitness concern list, which we’ll cover in two parts today, now stands at eight, with five of those names still potentially returning this season. We’ll take a look at Enzo Fernandez, Carney Chukwuemeka and Lesley Ugochukwu and Romeo Lavia in this post.

In their last 12 league matches, Chelsea have only lost once (6W5D1L), with a goal differential of +12 over that span.

Chelsea FC at Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. May 11, 5:30pm, City Ground, London, UK

PL Position, Form: Chelsea 7th, 54 pts, WWDLW Nottingham Forest 17th, 29 pts, WLLDL

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 49% Draw 24% Nottingham Forest 27%

Blues Team News

Let’s start with Chukwuemeka (knee), and the last time manager Mauricio Pochettino spoke of him, he said the following: “Carney felt something in his knee related to his problem before. We hope it’s not a big issue and he can be back as soon as possible.” Of course that was almost two weeks ago, and we still don’t have a timeline for the former Aston Villa man’s return.

Meanwhile Ugochukwu (thigh) could be back not this week, but next. As for Enzo (groin) and Lavia (thigh), they’ll be back next season.

