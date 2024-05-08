Chelsea FC at Nottingham Forest on Sunday is a sneaky meaningful match. Forest is on the verge of securing safety, but they’re not there yet. Chelsea are on the precipice of locking up a Conference League slot, but they’re not there yet.

The Blues still have a chance of qualifying for Europa League too, provided they take care of business on their end.

Kickoff: Sat. May 11, 5:30pm, City Ground, West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, UK

PL Position, Form: Chelsea 7th, 54 pts, WWDLW Nottingham Forest 17th, 29 pts, WLLDL

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 49% Draw 24% Nottingham Forest 27%

Manchester United and West Ham United seem to be taking themselves out of the running for that right now. Plus Tottenham Hotspur are in free fall right now too.

So the Blues have an opportunity to be back in Europe next season; provided they carpe diem.

Lineup wise, expect manager Mauricio Pochettino to keep going with what has worked for him lately.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Nottingham Forest

Djorde Petrovic; Malo Gusto, Thiago Silva, Axel Disasi, Marc Cucurella; Moises Caicedo, Conor Gallagher; Mykhailo Mudryk, Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke; Nicolas Jackson

