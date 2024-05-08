Having only lost once in their last dozen league fixtures, Chelsea FC have been moving up the table. It wasn’t long ago they where sitting 12th, and now they’re 7th. A big reason for that is their injury list shortening in length, and we’ll take a look at Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Robert Sanchez and Wesley Fofana in this post.

As the team gets healthier, manager Mauricio Pochettino has had more selection options, and the added depth is leading to a fresher team and better results.

Chelsea FC at Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. May 11, 5:30pm, City Ground, West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, UK

PL Position, Form: Chelsea 7th, 54 pts, WWDLW Nottingham Forest 17th, 29 pts, WLLDL

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 49% Draw 24% Nottingham Forest 27%

Chelsea FC Team News

Let’s start with team captain Reece James, he could finally be back, from his hamstring/thigh injury, this week. Manager Mauricio Pochettino has been saying for weeks that he’s close, and now the time is finally here. As for Chilwell, no return date has been set yet, and when speaking about the situation last, Pochettino said: “Chilly has the same problem he has suffered in the last few weeks after being with the national team.”

Meanwhile Fofana is done for this season while Sanchez is in “partial team training,” so he should be back before too long.

