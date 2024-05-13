Chelsea FC Team News at Brighton: Chilwell, Sanchez, Carney

As Chelsea FC head to the finish line of the 2023-24 season, their squad is becoming much more fit. They only have six fitness concerns now, after having spent nearly the entire season with an injury list that is well into the double digits. Ben Chilwell (knee), Carney Chukwuemeka (also a knee) and Robert Sanchez (undisclosed/unspecified) are all likely to miss out on the trip to Brighton & Hove Albion.

The return dates for the entire trio are unknown at this time, so one can just reasonably assume that the troika are done for the remainder of the campaign now.

Chelsea FC at Brighton & Hove Albion FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. May 15, 7:45pm, Falmer Stadium, Brighton and Hove, UK

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 48% Draw 23% Brighton 29%

PL Form: Chelsea WWWDL Brighton DWLLD

PL Standing: Chelsea 7th, 57 pts Brighton 10th 48 pts

Blues Team News

There is next to nothing left now- only Wednesday, and Championship Sunday coming up next weekend for this triad to get back on the pitch again before the summer. In other words, the triad is likely shut down for the term, and they can now focus on getting ready for the offseason/preseason conditioning and/or playing with their respective national team sides this summer. Perhaps Chilwell will be a huge part of what Gareth Southgate does with Three Lions at the Euros.

They join the likes of Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia and Enzo Fernandez in this regard.

