During the past couple years, any meeting between Chelsea FC and Brighton & Hove Albion has been overflowing with storylines. You have had Graham Potter, Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo and now the battle for berths in the lesser European competitions.

Chelsea missed out on Europe this year, for the first time in a very long while. On the other side, Brighton played in their first ever European competition this season.

Chelsea FC at Brighton & Hove Albion FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. May 15, 7:45pm, Falmer Stadium, Brighton and Hove, UK

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 48% Draw 23% Brighton 29%

PL Form: Chelsea WWWDL Brighton DWLLD

PL Standing: Chelsea 7th, 57 pts Brighton 10th 48 pts

The Seagulls won’t be back in continental competition, in any capacity, next season. They’ll just have to be happy in finish on the first page of the standings. That’s all they’ll do this term. Chelsea meanwhile are looking to secure Europa League play for the next campaign, but they might have to just settle for Conference League play instead. We’ll see.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Brighton & Hove Albion

Djorde Petrovic; Malo Gusto, Thiago Silva, Axel Disasi, Marc Cucurella; Moises Caicedo, Conor Gallagher; Mykhailo Mudryk, Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke; Nicolas Jackson

