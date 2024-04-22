Liverpool Starting XI Prediction at Everton FC

Liverpool are way above their rivals across the park, Everton FC, in the Premier League standings. However, the Toffees have one advantage on the Reds- they can play the Merseyside Derby, as well as the rest of the season, free and loose because their main season goal is already wrapped up.

Everton’s win over Nottingham Forest today pretty much wrapped up their safety. They have five points and a game on hand on the teams in the relegation zone.

Liverpool at Everton FC FYIs

Merseyside Derby Kick-off Info: Wednesday, April 24 at 8pm local, Goodison Park

Liverpool Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Result Probability: Everton FC victory 15% Draw 19% Liverpool victory 66%

PL Form, Standing: Everton FC WLWDL 16th 30pts Liverpool WLDWW 2nd 74 pts

Despite getting all those points docked, it looks they’ll avoid the drop. As for Liverpool, they’re still in the league title race, but any slip up at all, anywhere, and it’s over for them.

Jurgen Klopp shuffled his lineup today, especially up top. Will be continue with these changes? Or will the German put it back the way it was.

Starting XI Prediction vs Everton FC

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominick Szoboszlai; Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

