Liverpool Team News at Everton: Bradley, Bajcetic, Doak

The Merseyside derby will soon be upon us! Liverpool will travel…..a grand total of about a mile and change, across Stanley Park. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has a few injury concerns for this one, pertaining to Conor Bradley, Stefan Bajcetic, Ben Doak, Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip.

We won’t waste any time, let’s just dive right into breaking it all down.

Liverpool at Everton FYIs

Merseyside Derby Kick-off Info: Wednesday, April 24 at 8pm local, Goodison Park

Liverpool Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Result Probability: Everton victory 15% Draw 19% Liverpool victory 66%

PL Form, Standing: Everton WLWDL 16th 30pts Liverpool WLDWW 2nd 74 pts

Reds Team News

Bradley has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, but he should be back sometime in May. That is the same timeline of return for Stefan Bajcetic, who has missed most of the season, but played 30 minutes with the U21s recently. He’ll be ready to feature again soon.

The same cannot be said for Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip and Ben Doak.

All three have long been ruled out for the rest of this campaign. As we reported on Saturday, the first two names on that list are done at Mersey-siders.

You won’t see them back with the team next season.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories