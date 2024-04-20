Liverpool Set to See Thiago, Matip and Adrian Exit This Summer

Manager Jurgen Klopp isn’t the only one leaving Liverpool FC this summer. With a managerial regime change coming at the Merseyside club, there will no doubt be major makeover of the player roster, and we already know the identity of three players who are set to exit. Third choice goalkeeper Adrian, central defender Joel Matip and midfielder Thiago Alcantara are all on their way out.

All three are out of contract at the end of this season, and it is pretty safe to say that the entire trio have already featured in a Reds shirt for the final time.

Liverpool FC at Fulham FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun Apr. 21, Craven Cottage, London, UK

Liverpool Team News, Starting XI Prediction: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

La Liga Standing, Form: Liverpool 3rd, 78 pts, LDWWD Fulham 12th 42 pts WLLDW

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 62% Draw 20% Fulham 18%

Adrian, 37, won’t play unless we see injuries to the two shot-stoppers ahead of him on the depth chart, Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher, at the same time. Obviously that is very unlikely. Meanwhile Matip, 32, has been out injured with a severe knee injury since Christmas. While he has had his moments, and his liked by supporters, he’s done at the club.

As for Thiago, he’s been next level injury-riddled during his time on Merseyside. He’s out injured for the rest of the season, and has been for quite some time. In fact, he only played a grand total of five minutes this season.

More on all this via a report in Caught Offside.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories