Liverpool Closing in on £30m Acquisition of Giorgi Mamardashvili

This has to be a really painful summer if you’re a Liverpool FC supporter. They have done absolutely nothing; nada, zip zilch, zero in signing new players this summer. And now, with less than two weeks left in in the transfer window, their firt signing is about to happen, and it’s somebody who actually won’t be with them this year, at a position that isn’t high prioritiy of need- goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

According to multiple outlets, he’s nearing a deal to move over from Spanish side Valencia on a £29.9m deal.

However, according to Sky Sports, he “will stay on loan at Valencia for rest of the season.” Liverpool have offered £25.6m up front, plus another £4.3m in add-ons for the Georgia international, reports Sky. Meanwhile ESPN FC claims that although the Mamardashvili deal has not yet been finalized, “negotiations are moving towards a successful conclusion.”

The ESPN report says the fee will be “in the region of €40 million ($44m).”

So Mamardashvili, 23 would now be the very first incoming.

By the way, shall we go through all the outgoings again?

They are as follows: Joel Matip (released), Thiago Alcantara (released) Calvin Ramsay (Wigan Athletic) loanee, Anderson Arroyo (Burgos), Adrian (released), Fabian Mrozek (IF Brommapojkarna) – Loan deal, Billy Koumetio (Dundee), Lewis Koumas (Stoke City) – Loan move Fabio Carvalho (Brentford) and Luca Stephenson (Dundee United) – Loan

You would think a new manager would mean new signings, but obviously that isn’t going to happen.

Arne Slot will have to wait in order to get his stamp on the team.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

