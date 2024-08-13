Liverpool Team News at Ipswich Town: Carvalho, Szoboszlai, Clark

As the Premier League season rapidly approaches, we have some Liverpool transfer news to cover. Attacking midfielder/forward Fabio Carvalho has left for Brentford, where he signed a five-year deal. The transfer fee for Carvalho is reportedly worth £27.5 million ($35.10 million). As Liverpool prepare to journey to Ipswich Town, they are a relatively healthy side.

Only Dominic Szoboszlai (unspecified knock) is a doubt here while Bobby Clark (lower back problems) is ruled out for the time being.

Season Opener FYIs

Liverpool FC at Ipswich Town

Kickoff: 12:30 pm, Saturday Aug. 17, Portman Road, Ipswich, Suffolk, UK

Result Probability: Liverpool 70% Ipswich Town 17% Draw 17%

Liverpool Team News

In other words, Arne Slot will not have many selection issues to deal with at Ipswich, who back in the top flight for the first time in 22 years. The Tractor Boys are indeed a storied club. Founded in 1878, Ipswich enjoyed period of sustained success during the 1960s and 1970s under manager Bobby Robson. They won the English top-flight in 1962-63 and the FA Cup in 1978.

They certainly have spent some time on a downward trajectory, getting relegated from the Premier League to the Championship at the end of the 2001-02 season. They spent several seasons in the Championship but then hit more hard times, as they were relegated from the Championship to League One at the end of the 2018-19 season.

But here they are, back in the top tier after securing two promotions. You got to love their comeback story for the 2024-25 season.

