Scott McTominay is off to Napoli, and thus ends his 22-year relationship with Manchester United Football Club. The Scottish international had been with the club since age five. The defensive midfielder, who is coming off a season in which he set a new career high for goals scored, joins the Serie A side for a fee of £25m.

This development, in the 11th hour of the summer transfer window, had inspired mixed feelings in United manager Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United vs Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun Sept. 1, Old Trafford, 4pm

Team News: Man United Liverpool

Starting XI Predictions: Man United Liverpool

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Liverpool win 51% Draw 23% Man United win 26%

“I am very happy for him, but it is mixed because I wouldn’t prefer to lose him,” said Ten Hag. “He is Manchester United in everything, he was so important for Manchester United.

“He was here for over 22 years but unfortunately it is the rules. Homegrown players bring more value and that is not the right thing to do but for everyone, for all parts, it is a good deal.

It’s true, McTominay is a United man through and through, he is all about the club and the shirt. But football is a business, and he is nevertheless still a squad player at Old Trafford. A very well liked squad player, especially by the fans, yes, but still not a first team regular. McTominay drew interest from several clubs this season, including Fulham and Burnley.

However, it makes more sense to sell him abroad than to a league rival.

And the cash received in return will help to fund the signing of Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain...which they still haven’t officially announced the arrival of yet!

They are certainly taking their sweet time in doing so, yikes.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories