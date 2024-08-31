It is very early in the season, but things are not going according to plan for Real Madrid. They have only taken five points from a possible nine, thus far, heading into a Sunday clash with Real Betis. Which is not what was expected when you’re the reigning La Liga and European champions, who by the way added (arguably) the best player alive in Kylian Mbappe.

But again it is early, and Madrid have been dealing with some injuries to key players.

Real Madrid vs Real Betis FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Sept. 1, 2024, 9:30 pm, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

La Liga Standings: Real Madrid 5th, 5 pts Real Betis 15th, 2 pts

La Liga Form: Real Madrid DWD Real Betis DD

Real Madrid Team News

There is no change in the team news, for Real Madrid, at this time. Jude Bellingham, David Alaba and Eduardo Camavinga all remain out as long-term injury absentees. All three are expected back at various points later on this season. Obviously, being without Bellingham is going to slow them down quite a bit.

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction vs Real Betis

Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Fran Garcia; Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Arda Guler; Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

