It has certainly been a quiet summer transfer window, to say the least, at Anfield. However, the Reds are working to sign midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, for what could be a 50 million GBP deal. Maybe by the time this friendly at home versus Sevilla kicks off, the deal might be signed, sealed and delivered.

In the meanwhile, let’s look at what first team we could see from the Merseyside club on Sunday midday.

Liverpool FC vs Sevilla FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Aug. 11, Anfield, Liverpool, UK, 12:30pm (BST)

Competition: club friendly

Liverpool Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Like “The Blues Brothers,” Liverpool FC is “getting the band back together.” Their four players who were at the 2024 Euro Championships and the trio who featured at the Copa America are re-integrated back into the team now.

Here is how we could see it all shaping out.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Sevilla (Friendly)

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas; Harvey Elliott, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch; Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez

