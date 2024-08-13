Liverpool FC are headed to Portman Road, a stadium with a capacity of just under 30,000, to begin the new campaign. This is a truly David versus Goliath match-up as Ipswich Town are a newly promoted side while Liverpool were one of the three Premier League title contenders last season.

Like all clubs up at this tier, Ipswich Town has a very passionate fan base and a tremendous history of developing talented players. They have certainly experienced their ups and downs over the past 23 years, as they fell down to the Championship and then to League One.

Season Opener FYIs

Liverpool FC at Ipswich Town

Kickoff: 12:30 pm, Saturday Aug. 17, Portman Road, Ipswich, Suffolk, UK

Team News Starting XI Prediction

Result Probability: Liverpool 70% Ipswich Town 17% Draw 17%

While this is a big new beginning for the Tractor Boys, obviously, it’s also a huge fresh start for the Merseyside club. As this will be the first competitive game in charge for new manager Arne Slot, he will no doubt pick a strong side, one that could likely yield a good result.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Ipswich Town

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarrell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas; Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch; Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez

