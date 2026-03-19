Liverpool superstar Mo Salah suffered an injury of some sort (it’s undisclosed/unspecified) late in the second half of the Champions League win over Galatasaray. While he did have to come off, his situation is not thought to be serious.

“Injury-wise, he was asking for a substitution, not because he thought he had scored enough, but that he felt something,” Liverpool manager Arne Slot said. “So let’s see where he is for the weekend and afterwards.”

Liverpool at Brighton FYIs

Kickoff: Saturday Mach 21, 12:30pm, AMEX Stadium, Brighton and Hove, UK

Google’s Result Probability of Outcomes: Liverpool win 43% Draw 26% Brighton win 31%

Premier League Standings: Liverpool 5th, 49 pts Brighton 12th 40 pts

Team News for Both Sides

Put him in the “doubt” category for the trip to Brighton. And with an international break coming up, maybe Salah sits.

Otherwise the Reds injury landscape remains the same: Wataru Endo (ankle), Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni (both knee) and Alexander Isak (lower leg) all remain sidelined.

Shifting gears to Brighton, Kaoru Mitoma (ankle) and Carlos Baleba (unspecified) will both need to pass late fitness tests in order to make the matchday sqaud here. Baleba is thought to have a better chance of making the squad than Mitoma. Meanwhile Stefanos Tzimas and Adam Webster remain sidelined as longer-term knee injury absentees.

And of course, as this is Brighton versus Liverpool, perhaps we’ll see James Milner feature against his long-time former team. That is always a fun storyline whenever these two sides get together.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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