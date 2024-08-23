Liverpool may have done next to nothing, or some would say nothing, in the summer transfer market, but they do have a fully fit squad. Yes, the Reds have zero injuries, suspensions or fitness concerns to deal with as they prepare to host Brentford FC on Sunday.

And the Bees will head to Anfield aware that they are without the services of four players.

Liverpool FC vs Brentford FYIs

Kickoff: 12:30 pm, Sunday Aug. 25, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Result Probability: Liverpool FC 78% Brentford FC 9% Draw 13%

Premier League Standing, Form: Liverpool FC 3rd, 3 Pts, W Brentford FC 6th, 3 pts, W

Igor Thiago (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), Rico Henry (knee) and Aaron Hickey (thigh) are all ruled out due to injury. Elsewhere the transfer saga of Ivan Toney is coming to an end.

After having been linked with the likes of West Ham United, Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur , Chelsea and more this summer, he’s actually going the Saudi Pro League.

Toney was left out of the team on opening day, in order to pursue a transfer to Al-Ahli.

His current deal will expire at the end of the season, to they need to get something in return for him now.

So with that all said, let’s move on to the Reds starting lineup prediction.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Ipswich Town

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarrell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas; Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch; Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

