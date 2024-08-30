Raheem Sterling may soon be entering some rarified air- having played for four of the proverbial big six. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, negotiations have been going on between Arsenal and Chelsea, on this deadline day, for a potential loan deal. According to Romano, the talks entered the “advanced stages.”

No problem on personal terms, as the player has agreed to make the move to the Emirates.

Chelsea FC vs Crystal Palace FYIs

Kick: Sun. Sept 1, 1:30 pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Chelsea Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Arsenal FC vs Brighton & Hove Albion FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Aug. 31, 12:30 pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Arsenal Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

As he should, given that manager Enzo Maresca explicitly said that he has no place for Sterling in his team. No matter where Sterling plays football this season, it certainly won’t be Chelsea. The transfer window deadline has now just passed, minutes ago, so we’ll see if all the parties involved can get this finalized and get the official documents submitted in time.

The Daily Express is pretty current, up to the minute on this. And having already played for the Blues, Liverpool and Manchester City, adding Arsenal to the list would mean that Sterling would just need to add Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United (who he was just linked to) in order to complete the big six set.

Not officially sure on this, but that has got to be unique! A set of one.

Meanwhile the list of players who have balled for both Chelsea and Arsenal is very long. That’s well-documented already, and it includes the likes of David Luiz, Cesc Fabregas, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Petr Cech.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories