Arsenal Team News at Chelsea FC: Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard

Declan Rice broke his toe last weekend in the surprise loss at Newcastle United. The injury kept him out of the 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan in midweek. However, there is still a chance that the record transfer fee setting midfielder could play on Sunday.

He is a strong doubt to feature here, but at the same time Declan Rice is reportedly prepared to play through the pain.

Chelsea vs Arsenal FC FYIs

Kickoff Time: 4.30 p.m. BST, 11.30 a.m. EST, Sunday, November 10, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Team News: Chelsea Arsenal

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Arsenal

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 34% Draw 27% Arsenal 39%

Premier League Standings: Chelsea 4th 18 pts Arsenal 5th 18 pts

Gunners Team News

After all, he was actually named to the English National Team squad that will face Greece and Ireland in the UEFA Nations League in the next couple weeks. Elsewhere the midweek continental competition saw team captain Martin Odegaard make his first appearance since the start of September, but we’re guessing he’s not quite ready for the starting XI, just yet.

Prediction: Chelsea 2, Arsenal 1

Just can’t really pick the Gunners to win right now, given that they seem to be struggling right now.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

