Arsenal FC have only one win in their last four, across all competitions, and that was versus a Championship level side in Preston North End. Mikel Arteta really needs to do something to try and right the ship. Maybe the November international break is exactly what they need?

Let’s see who Arteta might pick for this rivalry clash against the Blues.

Chelsea vs Arsenal FC FYIs

Kickoff Time: 4.30 p.m. BST, 11.30 a.m. EST, Sunday, November 10, Stamford Bridge, UK, London

Team News: Chelsea Arsenal FC

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Arsenal FC

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 34% Draw 27% Arsenal FC 39%

Premier League Standings: Chelsea 4th 18 pts Arsenal FC 5th 18 pts

No, we don’t think Declan Rice will ultimately end up being passed fit to feature in this one. And we’re predicting he sits out international duty with England this month as well. Another potential storyline, Raheem Sterling seems to be a benchwarmer at Arsenal, but will find some tick here?

Will he come off the bench to face his former team?

Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction at Chelsea FC

David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jurrien Timber; Thomas Partey, Mikel Merino; Saka, Havertz, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli.

Prediction: Chelsea 2, Arsenal 1

The North Londoners are reeling right now, meanwhile Chelsea is surging.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

