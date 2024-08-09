As Liverpool head into the final friendly of the preseason they have four fitness/injury concerns: Andy Robertson, Dominic Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones and Bobby Clark. And there is a mixed of bag of news, regarding this quartet.

One of the major themes of last season was certainly injuries, and Arne Slot will definitely hope to avoid the injury crisis that Jurgen Klopp had to contend with, all season long.

Robertson, or “Robo,” picked up a nasty ankle injury while featuring for Scotland at the Euros. He’s a couple/few weeks away from playing again. Jones and Clark are dealing with back injuries, with the former good to go for this match while the latter will not be as fortunate.

As for Szobo, he missed last weekend’s blowout of Manchester United due to simple fatigue, so he should be good to go here.

Also, Liverpool have four players who featured at the Euros (Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, plus three at the Copa America, who are back in training, but need to be worked back in to the rotation slowly.

