The first weekend of February brings a massive top of the table clash as Arsenal hosts Liverpool FC. It’s a clash with massive Premier League title implications, and it will be interesting to see what role Emile Smith Rowe plays in it.

His name was a top trending term on Tuesday night as he was handed a surprise start in the win over Nottingham Forest. Does he retain his place here?

Arsenal vs Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Feb 4, 2024, at 4.30 pm, Emirates Stadium, London

Team News: Arsenal Liverpool

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Liverpool

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 42% Draw 26% Liverpool 32%

PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal 3rd, 46 pts WWLLD Liverpool 1st, 51 pts WWWWD

Or does Kai Havertz supplant him? Or does manager Mikel Arteta find a way to employ both into the first team? Well, here is how we see it all shaping out. During the Premier League era, Liverpool leads the all-time series (for league fixtures only) with 14 wins to the Gunners 9.

The two sides have split the spoils, in this competition, 11 times previously.

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool FC

David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe; Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah

