No one really likes international breaks. Well, the fans and media certainly do not. Neither do the coaches, as their players often get hurt while on international duty. However, at least this time we have a wonderfully mouth-watering fixture to send us into it- Arsenal and Liverpool FC.

It’s top of the table versus third place, and basically a matchup that really needs no hype. So let’s just get on with the show.

Liverpool vs Arsenal FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday Aug 31, 430 pm BST, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Starting Lineup Predictions: Liverpool Arsenal

Team News: Liverpool Arsenal

Premier League Form: Arsenal WW Liverpool WW

Premier League Standing: Arsenal 1st, 6 pts Liverpool 3rd, 6 pts

Result Probability: Liverpool 44% Draw 27% Arsenal 29%

Arne has a nearly fully fit squad, so he can close to picking the strongest side possible. Obviously, the Dutchman will be keen to do that, as this is a statement match, to say the least. Here is what we think that might look like.

Liverpool FC Starting Lineup Prediction vs Arsenal

Alisson Becker; Conor Bradley, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Milo Kerkez; Dominic Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch; Mo Salah, Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo; Hugo Ekitike

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

