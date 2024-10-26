Liverpool FC at Arsenal Starting XI Predictions

The biggest match in England (not in all of football- that’s El Clasico) this weekend sees Liverpool FC visit Arsenal. It’s a first versus third matchup, but both sides come in very injury-riddled. Both Mikel Arteta and Arne Slot will be without the services of some key players. However, their rosters remain loaded with lots of talent and depth.

Liverpool at Arsenal FC FYIs

Team News: Liverpool Arsenal

Premier League Form: Arsenal WDWWL Liverpool LWWWW

Premier League Standing: Arsenal 3rd, 17 pts Liverpool 1st, 21 pts

Kickoff: Sunday October 27, 430 pm BST, Emirates Stadium

Result Probability: Liverpool 33% Draw 29% Arsenal 38%

So with that in mind, let’s take a look at who the two managers might select for their first teams in this one. Enjoy the match everybody!

Starting XI Predictions

Arsenal

David Raya; Jurrien Timber, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Mikel Merino, Thomas Partey, Declan Rice; Leandro Trossard, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli

Liverpool

Caoimhin Kelleher; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch; Mo Salah, Dominic Szoboszlai, Luis Diaz; Darwin Nunez

