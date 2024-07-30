The Gunners have finally got their first major signing of the summer done, in the form of Bologna central defender Riccardo Calafiori. One of the most tedious transfer sagas of the summer, it’s finally over. Mikel Arteta’s side have their young Italian star-in-the-making, and after weeks of speculation, the deal has now been officially announced.

And as Calafiori heads in, to the back line, another Gunner leaves, from the attack. Emile Smith Rowe is headed to Fulham FC.

Team News

Smith Rowe is headed to southwest London on a £34 million ($43.7) including add-ons, according to multiple outlets. The deal is structured so that £27m will be the up front money, with a further £7m in incentivized potential pay.

Elsewhere Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and David Raya remain away from the team, as they are on their holiday following a busy summer of international duty.

There are no new real injury concerns at this time.

