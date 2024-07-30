Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Arsenal

Liverpool take on Arsenal in an all Big-6 match-up on Wednesday night in Philadelphia, PA, USA. You may have heard the expression “I’d rather be in Philadelphia,” and that is actually derived from a fictional epitaph that Philly-born entertainer W.C. Fields (1880-1946) proposed for himself in Vanity Fair magazine in 1925.

The winner here will no doubt have enjoyed their trip to the city of Brotherly Love, even though this is still just a meaningless friendly.

Liverpool vs Arsenal FYIs

Kick-off time: 7:30 PM EST, July 31st, 2024.

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA, USA

Competition: Club Friendly

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Liverpool

Team News: Arsenal Liverpool

Midfielder Harvey Elliott has been discussing the change in playing style to Arne Slot from Jurgen Klopp, and he has defined the way new way of doing things as “very elegant, Dutch style.” Let’s take a look at what that elegant, Dutch style of a starting lineup might look like here in midweek.

Predicted Liverpool FC Line-up (4-3-3) vs Arsenal:

Caoimhin Kelleher; Conor Bradley, Jarrell Quansah, Sepp Van den Berg, Kostas Tsimikas; Wataru Endo, Tyler Morton; Mo Salah, Dominic Szoboszlai, Harvey Elliott; Diogo Jota

