Given how fierce his side is looking right now, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp may not want to make any changes to his side when they visit Arsenal on Sunday. Having routed Chelsea 4-1 last night, the German may want to just keep the same lineup, as it’s best to not try and fix that which is not broken.

On the other hand though, he has some tough decisions to make. Does traditional first choice left back Andy Robertson come into the starting lineup?

Arsenal at Liverpool FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Feb 4, 2024, at 4.30 pm, Emirates Stadium, London

Team News: Arsenal Liverpool

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Liverpool

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 42% Draw 26% Liverpool 32%

PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal 3rd, 46 pts WWLLD Liverpool 1st, 51 pts WWWWD

Now that he’s had two cameos to ease back into the swing of things? Or does Joe Gomez keep his spot? What about on the opposite side of the back line?

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the usual first choice man there, and he’s back match fit after having recovered from a long-term knee injury. However, Conor Bradley has been very impressive, and he just had a stat sheet stuffing performance last night.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Arsenal

Alisson; Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai; Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez

