Liverpool Team News vs Nottm Forest: Robertson, Jones, Bajcetic

Just ahead of last night’s total destruction of Toulouse, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed that first choice left back Andy Robertson underwent shoulder surgery, so he is now set to miss the remainder of 2023.

So that means the position will now likely belong to Kostas Tsimikas for the time being. Klopp has a few more absences to contend with, ahead of hosting Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kick-off: Sunday, October 29 3pm local, Anfield

Google Result Probability: Nottingham Forest victory 9% Draw 14% Liverpool victory 77%

PL Form: Nottingham Forest DDDLD Liverpool WDLWW

PL Standing: Nottingham Forest 15th, 10 pts Liverpool 4th, 20 pts

Liverpool FC Team News

Curtis Jones will serve the third and final game in his suspension while Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago Alcantara remain sidelined. Here is where we would have typically do our “Thiago is always out injured for every game” joke, but this time, we’ll just skip it.

Klopp hinted at what his first team will be for this match, indicating that a lot of squad rotation is coming.

“Thursday-Sunday is not great but it’s something we’ve known for long enough, so that’s fine,” the German said.

“The boys who didn’t play [Thursday] will have a proper session [Friday] so that’s good, they stay in training. But if we would play always the same team like we did in the past in the Champions League, then there’s no training at all, it’s just recovery and go again.

