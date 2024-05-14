It is “win one for the Klopper” time as Liverpool welcome in Wolverhampton Wanderers on Championship Sunday. Wolves are in a tailspin, having lost four of their last five, and they enter this match with nothing to play for. Other than the Jurgen Klopp send-off, Liverpool actually don’t have anything on the line either.

However, the German, sometimes called “The Normal One,” the purveyor of “heavy metal football” will want to exit on a victorious note.

Championship Sunday FYIs

Wolves at Liverpool FC

Kickoff: Sun. May 19, 4pm, Anfield, Wolverhampton, UK

Liverpool Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Early Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Position, Form: Liverpool 3rd, 79 pts, DWDLW Wolves 13th, 46 pts, LLWLL

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 83% Draw 11% Wolves 6%

And there is no doubt that his squad wants the same, so with that in mind, let’s lead with strength and put the best foot forward in this starting team prediction.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Wolves

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominick Szoboszlai; Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories