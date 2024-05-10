Ahead of the clash with Aston Villa FC, Virgil van Dijk has said that he wants to be a part of the post-Jurgen Klopp era at Liverpool. The team captain said he is all about staying on board for the Arne Slot regime.

“The focus is now on the last two games and then the club will focus on who the new manager is and there will be a big transition and I am part of that,” Van Dijk was quoted by British media earlier this week.

Aston Villa FC vs Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Mon. May 13, 8pm, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Liverpool Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Position, Form: Liverpool 3rd, 78 pts, WDLWL Aston Villa FC 4th, 67 pts, LDWWL

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 56% Draw 21% Aston Villa FC 23%

“There is nothing for me to discuss (regarding my future) because there is no news. Like I said, I am very happy here, I love the club and you can see that as well. It’s a big part of my life already.

“There will be a lot of changes happening and I wouldn’t say scary is the right word, but it is quite interesting and exciting what will happen now. So let’s see.”

VVD has a deal that runs until the end of next season, but it has been reported that Borussia Dortmund are interested in acquiring him.

Liverpool Starting XI Prediction at Aston Villa FC

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominick Szoboszlai; Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories