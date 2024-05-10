The Sports Bank

Liverpool Team News vs Aston Villa: Conor Bradley, Diogo Jota, Ben Doak

As Liverpool takes on Aston Villa on Monday, they only have three real injury concerns here: Ben Doak, Conor Bradley and Diogo Jota. The last two are expected to feature in this match, while Doak (meniscus tear), is probably a week or so away.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Mon. May 13, 8pm, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

PL Position, Form: Liverpool 3rd, 78 pts, WDLWL  Aston Villa  4th, 67 pts, LDWWL

Google Result Probability: Liverpool  56%   Draw  21%  Aston Villa  23%

Reds Team News

Other than that, you have Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip, who are both done for the season. Also Wataru Endo, is one booking away from getting suspended.

As Jurgen Klopp finishes out his farewell tour, his side is locked in to third place in the Premier League table.

However, they’ll finish this season with only the one trophy (EFL Cup). It has to feel rather disappointing, given all the high expectations and quadruple talk from a month or so ago.

At least they can try and finish the season with pride.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports BankHe’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of AmericaHis past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.