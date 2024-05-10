As Liverpool takes on Aston Villa on Monday, they only have three real injury concerns here: Ben Doak, Conor Bradley and Diogo Jota. The last two are expected to feature in this match, while Doak (meniscus tear), is probably a week or so away.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Mon. May 13, 8pm, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Liverpool Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

PL Position, Form: Liverpool 3rd, 78 pts, WDLWL Aston Villa 4th, 67 pts, LDWWL

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 56% Draw 21% Aston Villa 23%

Reds Team News

Other than that, you have Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip, who are both done for the season. Also Wataru Endo, is one booking away from getting suspended.

As Jurgen Klopp finishes out his farewell tour, his side is locked in to third place in the Premier League table.

However, they’ll finish this season with only the one trophy (EFL Cup). It has to feel rather disappointing, given all the high expectations and quadruple talk from a month or so ago.

At least they can try and finish the season with pride.

