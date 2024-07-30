Arsenal head to Philadelphia, the city of brotherly love, to face Liverpool in an exhibition game that should draw a big crowd. There is always historical billing when these two giants face each other. Liverpool and Arsenal will clash in the city where the Rocky franchise was set.

The Rocky series is undoubtedly one of the best in sports film history, and we’ll see if this match produces a similarly captivating story.

Liverpool vs Arsenal FYIs

Kick-off time: 7:30 PM EST, July 31st, 2024.

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA, USA

Competition: Club Friendly

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Liverpool

Team News: Arsenal Liverpool

Buy the book: Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America

Maybe they can see the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall and have some Philly cheese steaks when they’re in town too.

So with that in mind, let’s take a look at who Gunners boss Mikel Arteta might select in this showcase game at the home of the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles.

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool FC (Club Friendly)

Karl Hein; Ben White, Jurrien Timber, Jakub Kiwior, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Jorginho, Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz; Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus, Reiss Nelson

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories