Liverpool FC are right up near the top of the standings, in the UEFA Champions League, level on points with Aston Villa, but behind by one in goal differential. Up next is a visit from Bayer Leverkusen, the German powerhouse who made history last season. They are not as invincible as they were last term, but they’re still very formidable this campaign, and you’ll see that when they come to Merseyside in midweek.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 of 8

Liverpool FC vs Bayer Leverkusen

Kickoff: Tue. Nov. 5, 8pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Liverpool Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

UCL Standing, Form: Liverpool FC 2nd, 9 pts, +5 GD, WWW Bayer Leverkusen 5th, 7 pts, +5 GD, WWD

However, European nights at Anfield are extremely special, and as such very challenging for visiting opponents. So with that in mind, let’s take a look at who Arne Slot could select for his first team in this one.

It’s safe to say that Bayer Leverkusen at Liverpool is the headliner fixture for this midweek continental competition.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Bayer Leverkusen

Caoimhin Kelleher; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch; Mohamed Salah, Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz; Darwin Nunez

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

