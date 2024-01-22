Liverpool FC Team News at Fulham: Salah, Szoboszlai, Robertson

In case you missed it, Liverpool talisman Mo Salah injured his hamstring at AFCON this past weekend. For more details on the injury go here. It was announced on Sunday that Salah has left the Egyptian National Team, and returned to Liverpool FC for rehabilitation.

However, this doesn’t mean his time at the Africa Cup of Nations is over. Should Egypt advance to the semifinals of the tournament, their captain will return, and play.

EFL Cup Semifinal Leg 2/2 FYIs

Aggregate: Liverpool FC 2, Fulham 1

Kick: Wed. Jan. 24, 2024, 8pm, Craven Cottage, London, UK

Liverpool Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

We are hoping to catch him in the semifinals of the Africa Nations Cup in case of qualification,” the Egyptian Football Association said in a statement.

Salah did face reporters after the injury occurred, but he declined to discuss the severity or it, nor provide a timeline for his return. Obviously, he won’t be playing on Wednesday at Fulham, in the semifinals of the League Cup.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said only the following on this situation.

“However long he is out, it probably makes sense for everybody to [rehab] with us [in Liverpool] or with our people. That’s the plan. If that’s written in stone already, I don’t know.”

“I’m not a doctor.

“I would say if Egypt qualifies for the final then probably yes. Ivory Coast, I’m sure it’s a wonderful country, but we have no people from us there. They have people who have to take care of the players who are playing.”

Other Liverpool Team News

Elsewhere the following players are all unavailable:

Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring), Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee) Wataru Endo (Asian Cup), Andy Robertson (shoulder), Kostas Tsimikas (collarbone), Thiago Alcantara (because he’s always injured), Stefan Bajcetic (see Thiago), Ben Doak (MCL) and Joel Matip (ACL).

Szobo, TAA and Robo are all expected to return to training this week, but the Craven Cottage trip should prove too soon for any of the trio to feature.

