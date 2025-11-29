Liverpool FC need a win in the absolute worst way, so the more players they have back fit from injury the better. Yesterday saw Reds boss Arne Slot provide updates on Florian Wirtz (muscular issue of some sort), Alisson Becker (unspecified illness) and Hugo Ekitike (lower back problem), all of whom face a late fitness test in order to be available for selection tomorrow.

Here is what Slot said regarding all three yesterday.

West Ham United vs Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Nov 30, London Stadium, 205 pm local

Team News: West Ham United Liverpool FC

Starting Lineup Predictions: West Ham United Liverpool FC

Result Probability according to Google Analytics: West Ham 22% Draw 23% Liverpool FC 55%

Premier League Standing, Form: West Ham 17th, 11 pts WLDLD Liverpool FC 12th, 18 pts, LLWLL

Reds Team News

On Ekitike:

“They don’t expect that it has to be a big issue, but the games come fast, so let’s see for the weekend. But it shouldn’t have to be a big issue.”

On Wirtz:

“Florian will have his final day of rehab tomorrow. So, if that all goes well, he could train with the team on Saturday.”

On Alisson:

“Ali trained again with the team today, so we hope and expect him to be available at the weekend.”

Elsewhere, you have the triad of already ruled out players, all of which are in defense: Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring), Conor Bradley (hamstring) and Giovanni Leoni (ACL).

Which speaks to a lot of Liverpool’s problems right now- the lack of options in the back are creating all sorts of issues for them

