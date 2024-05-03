As Manchester United head to Crystal Palace on Monday night, they continue to have massive woes in the final third. And for the next upcoming league fixture, they have plenty of selection issues in the attacking midfield and up top. Which makes what is going on with Jadon Sancho at Borussia Dortmund all the more unfortunate for United and their fans.

Sancho, a massive flop at United, is back to showing stellar form during his loan spell back at Dortmund.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United FYIs

Kickoff: Mon. May 6, 2024, 8pm UK, Selhurst Park

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

United Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News Part 1 Team News Part 2

Premier League Form Guide, Standing: Man United DWDDL 6th 54 pts Crystal Palace 14th, 40 pts, DWWWL

Result Probability: Man United 33% Draw 25% Crystal Palace 42%

Just like he did prior to June 2021, when he signed with United. I guess his relationship Ten Hag (and according to some reports, some of his teammates as well) was just so toxic that he couldn’t find his form in a red shirt.

Bummer because United badly need somebody like that who could make plays in the final third right now.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Crystal Palace

Andre Onana; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jonny Evans, Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot; Kobbie Mainoo, Casemiro; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho; Rasmus Hojlund

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories