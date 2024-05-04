David Raya Set to Join Arsenal on £27m Permanent Deal

As has been long expected, Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, currently on loan at Arsenal, will make the switch on a permanent basis this summer. Raya now makes the permanent move to a much bigger club, who reside a few miles up and over old London town.

Here is more on all this, via a tweet from international transfer guru Fabrizio Romano:

??? Understand Arsenal plan remains clear since last summer: David Raya will become #AFC player on permanent deal from Brentford for £27m. It’s all verbally agreed between parties. ? David Raya wins the Golden Glove with 15 clean sheets in Premier League, excellent season. pic.twitter.com/3WtB2pksln — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 4, 2024

As Fab pointed out, David Raya is having an elite level season. It would really be something special if it also concludes with a Premier League title (which would be the first one for Arsenal in 20 years) as well. The way that he’s taken over in between the sticks in North London, it is clear now that Aaron Ramsdale must leave the club this summer.

At least if Ramsdale wishes to keep his No. 1 spot with the England team, he definitely should.

Ramsdale is still a very talented and productive shot-stopper in his his own right, so his agent can find a new home for him, no problem. David Raya is the entrenched goalie at The Emirates, for the time being.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories