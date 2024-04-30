The Sports Bank

News. Sports. Arts & Entertainment. Politics

Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs AFC Bournemouth

By

Share

arsenal xi

Here is what is most likely the strongest team possible that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta can select on Saturday,

Arsenal FC at AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. May 4, 12:30pm, Vitality Stadium

arsenal-emirates-stadium

Preview Content:  Team News for Both Sides     Arsenal Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 64%  Draw 20%  Bournemouth 16%

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Form:  Arsenal  WWWLW   Bournemouth   WWLDL

PL Standing: Arsenal 1st, 80 pts  Bournemouth  10th, 48 pts

arsenal

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction vs AFC Bournemouth

David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Takehiro Tomiyasu; Martin Odegaard, Jorginho, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports BankHe’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of AmericaHis past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.