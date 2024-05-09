Manchester United have such a long injury list this season, we have to cover it in two parts. Part one can be found at this link. Here in part two we’ll cover Scott McTominay, Raphael Varane, Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof.

Central defense has been absolutely atrocious, and a big part of that is due to how much the position has been decimated by injuries.

Arsenal at Manchester United FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. May 12 4:30 pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Starting XI Predictions: Man United Arsenal

Team News: Man United Part 1 Man United Part 2 Arsenal

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Position, Form: Arsenal 1st, 83 pts, WWWWL Man United 8th, 54 pts, LDWDD

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 69% Draw 17% Man United 14%

Man United Team News

Things are so bad, among the center backs that Casemiro has had to slot in at the position. He’s been nothing short of disaster class, simply put. Speaking of center backs, Victor Lindelof suffered a hamstring injury against Brentford, and the club has been misleading about the status of it.

He could still feature again before the season ends, but it remains to be seen if he will.

His tag team partner Raphael Varane has been out since the loss to Chelsea with an unspecified muscular injury.

Shifting gears to Bruno Fernandes, he missed his first game ever, as a United player, last time out. But he was touch-and-go up until kickoff. He should be fine to feature here.

Finally, Scott McTominay was almost passed fit to play on Monday night against Crystal Palace, but didn’t make the matchday squad. Obviously, he didn’t miss much.

“Scott didn’t train so far this week but I expect him back in training on Saturday,” Ten Hag said of McTominay ahead of the Palace rout.

“Then we will have to see up to the game if he is 100 percent available or for [only] a part in the game.”

Now with another week to build up fitness, he should be fine to feature here.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories