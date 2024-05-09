Arsenal Team News at Man United: Nelson, Saka, Tomiyasu

Arsenal could have a fully fit squad this Sunday when they visit Manchester United. Or they could be without the services of up to four players: Reiss Nelson, Bukayo Saka, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jurrien Timber.

Let’s break it all down, ahead of the big clash on Sunday.

Arsenal at Manchester United FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. May 12 4:30 pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Starting XI Predictions: Man United Arsenal

Team News: Man United Part 1 Man United Part 2

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Position, Form: Arsenal 1st, 83 pts, WWWWL Man United 8th, 54 pts, LDWDD

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 69% Draw 17% Man United 14%

Let’s start with Saka, who suffered a cut on his shin in the win over Bournemouth.

He was treated for it, and is expected to be fine for this weekend. Turning to Nelson, he has missed the last two matches, but no reason was given for his absence.

It could be just a numbers game, as there might be not a place for him right now.

Or he might be hurt. Shifting gears to Tomiyasu, he hasn’t been spotted in training this week, spurring some speculation that he could be injured.

Although there have been some reports claiming he’s fine, and will thus be available.

Finally, Jurrien Timber is now ready to go, but hasn’t been selected for a squad yet. Perhaps he will be included here.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories